CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 9th, 2023

105°+ heat look to continue...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/8/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: No real change in the forecast as high pressure continues to bear down on West Texas creating 105°+ heat and very dry conditions. Other than a few isolated showers and thunderstorms from southeast New Mexico south into the mountains of West Texas...significant rain is not expected.

High pressure will move back and forth across the area over the next couple of weeks and will keep the triple-digit heat in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

