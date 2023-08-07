Woman celebrating 104th birthday credits clean lifestyle, clove of garlic a day to longevity

Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.
Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WLKY) – Not many reach the milestone of a 104th birthday, but Helen Tinsley had the privilege of celebrating hers Sunday.

The Kentucky native was born in 1919 to a farmer and his homemaker wife.

Tinsley is one of eight children. She and her husband spent most of their lives in Louisville until she moved to a healthcare facility in Clarksville, Indiana.

Despite her age, Tinsley’s family said she is still a spitfire.

“She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster said.

She credits her longevity to a “clean lifestyle,” never smoking and only having an occasional drink.

She also said she eats a clove of garlic each day.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Scharbauer Elementary
The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?

Latest News

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancelations and power outages as strong storms move into DC area
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Heat waves tax AC units, cause health risks for elderly West Texans