West Texas track & field legend died over the weekend

James Segrest
James Segrest(CBS7)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -West Texas track & field legend James Segrest died over the weekend.

As a coach, he led Odessa College to 11 national championships.

The new track & field facility at OC is named in his honor.

He began his coaching career by guiding Monahans to the 1966 state championship. Segrest later served as the head track coach (1973-88) and athletic director (1988-95) at Odessa College. His teams won 11 NJCAA National Championships, five indoor (1981-85) and six outdoor (1981-86).

He was selected to coach the World University Games in 1978 and is a member of the NJCAA Track & Field Hall of Fame (1989), He was inducted into the United States Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame (1996). And the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2005.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Scharbauer Elementary
The first day of school is around the corner: Are you prepared?

Latest News

Midland ISD Logo
MISD working to expand police force
Cody Pilgrim (L) and Toby Potts (R)
Two arrested in Midland County after failing to register as sex offenders
Midland High School vandalism
Midland ISD Police looking for suspects in parking lot vandalism
Midland High School vandalism
Midland High School vandalism