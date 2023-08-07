VIDEO: Stolen garbage truck pursued through 3 counties, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
By David Sikes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police officers said they were involved in a chase with a stolen garbage truck through three East Tennessee counties Monday morning, officials with the Sevierville Police Department said.

Police said that it all started just after 7 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County. The stolen truck continued south on Chapman Highway into Blount County and then into Sevier County.

Bob Stahlke with Sevierville Police Department said the truck then turned left on Main Street in Sevierville and crashed near Sevier County High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

The boater survived 35 hours in the ocean off St. Augustine, Florida.
Rescued boater in good spirits after lost at sea, authorities say
A 9-year-old boy in Wisconsin sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the Rock County 4-H...
9-year-old sells 2 chickens for $12,000 to help with brother’s cancer treatment
One mother is demanding better for her children after what she said were questionable...
Toddler escapes from South Carolina day care, documents show
A patient is transported by ambulance outside the Los Angeles Community Hospital in East Los...
Attacks at US medical centers show why health care is one of the nation’s most violent fields
Cody Pilgrim (L) and Toby Potts (R)
Two arrested in Midland County after failing to register as sex offenders