Two arrested in Midland County after failing to register as sex offenders

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, Aug.4 Midland County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a sex offender compliance operation.

During this operation, two people, 47-year-old Cody Pilgrim and 59 year-old- Toby Potts were arrested for failure to comply with sex offender duty to register.

33 people were contacted in total during the operation and the sheriff’s office says four others are still not in compliance and will have warrants issued for their arrest.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.