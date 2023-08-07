Tate’s Back to School Bash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With the new school year starting in a couple of weeks.

A non-profit organization called Tate’s Place in Big Spring hosted a back-to-school bash event to donate school supplies and clothes.

A lot of small businesses came together to help Tate’s Place put this event together at the big spring aquatic center and help families in need.

Last year, four hundred people attended the back-to-school bash.

This year, even more people came out with six hundred people grabbing their school supplies.

“I feel like it would help us a lot. me and my family, me and my sisters back there. I feel like it would help us with a good start because we are all struggling.” Forsan High School Student Issac Espino.

School supplies were not the only items that were donated.

People could get shoes, hygiene products, and free haircuts to prepare for the start of school.

“Just equipping the children with everything they need to go back to school so haircuts, we know things are really expensive and add up in the beginning of the year so if we can take a portion off of these families that’s our main goal.” said Founder and CEO of Tate’s Place.

The Hillside Big Spring campus organization made a huge contribution in this event donating four hundred forty-two pairs of shoes for students.

Also, the Howard County volunteer fire department donated six hundred backpacks.

“Let the kids of our community go back, having their best foot forward. They have their fresh haircut. They have all of their school supplies they need. They have their new backpack. They have tennis shoes just like everybody in the classroom. so we just want everybody to show up and feel good on the first day of school.” said Tate’s Communication Director Kaela Worley.

With the high cost of school supplies in the U.S.

Tate’s Place is hoping this event will benefit the family in the community.

“This takes a huge expense off of our parents in the community. I know I did some school shopping this year. It is crazy expensive just like everything else is right now. Parents that have multiple kids are super helpful for them to come out and get all of this for free rather than to pay for it.” Kaela Worley.

With a great turnout in the event.

Tate’s Place is planning more events in the holidays to help the families in need.

