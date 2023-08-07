Students react to vandalism on MISD campuses

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD seniors got the chance to continue a long-standing tradition of painting their parking spots for the upcoming school year.

However, between two and six A.M on August 6th, two individuals vandalized the senior-painted parking spaces at Legacy High and Midland High.

Between the two schools over 50 parking senior parking spots were vandalized.

After the news broke Sunday morning, students for the first time in history rushed to school during summer break to check on their spot.

“We were in disbelief, we were shocked. I was just like wow. I didn’t have words” said Devyn Bryant, Legacy High Senior

Devyn was one of the lucky ones, her spot wasn’t affected, unfortunately, many students had to come back out, after just finishing their spots.

“I woke up and heard the news from my parents and they told me hey let’s go to the parking lot real quick, Apparently a bunch of the spots got hit. I got here, saw it, saw all my friends around me all around here that got hit as well and it was just really disappointing” said Joseph Barreno, Legacy High Senior

Joseph and his father were out in the parking lot until 1 a.m. Sunday morning painting his spot and just a few hours later all their hard work was ruined.

“And pretty much it was the emoji face for the most part. We had to redo the entire thing, remake the circle, re-do the eyes, the mouth, and the hands because the hands were pretty much gone, and then a little bit around the black. Parts around it had to be fixed because they were all blue or red. But for the most part, it was just an emoji face” said Barreno

MISD asks for the public’s help in identifying the two people involved in the vandalism and says in a statement quote,

Midland ISD Police are actively investigating the vandalism of senior parking spots at Legacy High and Midland High Schools that took place overnight Saturday. MISD asks for the public’s help in identifying the two people seen in the video. We would like to extend our deepest apologies to the students of the class of 2024 who were affected by this, many of whom have already repainted the design in their designated parking space.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS. MISD will seek disciplinary and criminal charges as appropriate upon completion of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.