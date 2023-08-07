More licensed foster homes needed in Odessa and Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, there are around 300 children in substitute care in Midland and Odessa. But more are placed away from the Permian Basin.

Currently, there are 66 licensed foster homes between Odessa and Midland, but many children are away from the Permian Basin meaning they are away from their parents and friends.

Like everything, it’s got challenges. But it’s very rewarding to be able to provide a loving and safe home for babies or children or youth even when they have nowhere else to go.

Foster homes provide structure, safety, and peace for children who need those essentials while their family tries to recover and welcome them back.

As of June 2023, 153 children whose parents are in Odessa or Midland have been placed outside of the Permian Basin, uprooting their life beyond leaving their families.

I’ve heard stories of children who cry because they leave their school and because they leave not just their family. They’re losing so much more than their family. When they can stay within their own communities, they continue to have that support and see that they are loved.

Becoming a licensed foster parent includes a 5-week training course that totals about 30 hours to learn about the proper care that is needed.

Foster parents receive financial assistance in providing the essentials for the children like food, clothing, shelter and more.

There are many support systems around the Permian Basin that provide gently used items to foster families that take in a child.

With our community closet that you see here, we’ve got clothes, car seats, beds, diapers – anything that you would need for a child 0-18.

The goal is for the children to not have to leave home, so the Attic Foster Network also provides these items to parents trying to keep their families together.

Kids can be removed for poverty-related reasons and so anything we can do to help those kids stay with their families, to get the resources they need, we’re happy to do that.

Aubri, a neonatal nurse, saw the need in her own hospital with the number of babies that had to stay extra days because there was nowhere to place them.

What if it were reversed? If my children were taken from me, it’s already bad that your child is taken from you, but then if they’re placed somewhere else then they can’t visit… Visits are via Zoom and for a baby, how are you gonna visit on a Zoom phone call with your newborn that’s been removed?

If you want to help these children, you can become a licensed foster parent or donate gently-used items or money to places like the Attic Foster Network.

