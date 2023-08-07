MISD working to expand police force

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD says it is reinforcing its commitment to school safety and security in preparation for the upcoming school year.

It started in the spring when the School Board approved funding for the expansion of their police force, which included a plan to add 16 officers over the next three years.

That was before a state mandate was instituted that requires armed security at every campus.

This summer, new and existing officers underwent training, earning certifications for use of a firearm, pepper spray, and other law enforcement techniques. The school district says this training is part of ongoing professional development for MISD officers to maintain a safe educational environment for students and staff.

At the August Board meeting, the district will seek approval to hire officers from external agencies, as a means to meet the state mandate.  This initiative would allow MISD PD to have off-duty officers from other agencies, including the Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Our department remains steadfast in our dedication to providing a safe and secure environment for all students and staff,” said MISD Chief of Police Carlos Ortiz. “The addition of our officers as approved by the board, coupled with a new initiative to add off-duty officers, demonstrate our commitment to prioritizing the safety of students.”

As the September 1 deadline looms, MISD says they are confident in their ability to adapt to changing circumstances.

