Midland ISD Police looking for suspects in parking lot vandalism

Midland High School vandalism
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Crime Stoppers, Saturday night an unknown subject or subjects vandalized the senior-painted parking spaces at Legacy High and Midland High.

The MISD Police Department needs help in identifying the suspects.

If you know who was involved, use campus crime stoppers to make an anonymous tip or call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-tips.

You could earn a cash reward for your tip.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says

Latest News

Midland High School vandalism
Midland High School vandalism
Tate's Back to School Event
Tate’s Back to School Bash
Tate's Back to School Bash
New Midland Animal Service Manager
New Midland Animal Service Manager