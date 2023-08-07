Midland ISD Police looking for suspects in parking lot vandalism

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Crime Stoppers, Saturday night an unknown subject or subjects vandalized the senior-painted parking spaces at Legacy High and Midland High.

The MISD Police Department needs help in identifying the suspects.

If you know who was involved, use campus crime stoppers to make an anonymous tip or call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-tips.

You could earn a cash reward for your tip.

