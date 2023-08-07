CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Day Forecast for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023

CBS7 First Alert Weather Midday Forecast
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Temperatures will hover between the 105° - 110° mark for several locations across the region. This has prompted both a First Alert Weather Day as a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the Permian Basin and the river valleys, while Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for the higher elevations. Temperatures during the middle of the week will possibly break daily high temperature records. Rainfall through the week looks to be minimal if any with stray to isolated chances possible for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Hot and dry conditions look to stick around for a while as the a ridge of high pressure keeps us in its grip through at least this upcoming weekend, bad news for those of us wishing for cooler, more “fall-like” weather.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(KOSA)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Friday afternoon and evening for the Davis and Guadalupe Mountains, Marfa plateau, Brewster County, and Mitchell County due to those hot temperatures.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory
Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory(KOSA)

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week as the ridge of high pressure shifts back to the west. Temperatures during the middle of the week will possibly break daily high temperature records. Rainfall through the week looks to be minimal if any with stray to isolated chances possible for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Hot and dry conditions look to stick around for a while as the high pressure system keeps us in it’s grip through at least next weekend, bad news for those of us wishing for cooler, more “fall-like” weather.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

