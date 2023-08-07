CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023

Excessive heat will continue...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Extreme heat looks to continue for the rest of the week as high pressure continues to control the weather and won’t move much until the weekend. Temperatures in excess of 105 degrees will be commonplace through the rest of the week...so continue to be very careful outdoors. Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will continue in the afternoon and evening forecast...but most areas look to remain dry and hot.

No real relief is expected from the heat through next week as the high pressure that has plagued us all Summer will continue to do so until September.

