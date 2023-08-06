ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 7th, 2023: The heat continues to rage on across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A Heat Advisory will once again be in effect Monday afternoon for ALL of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Temperatures of 95 to 114 degrees are expected across the region. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

Temperatures across the region Monday are going to be very hot again. Midland and Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 106 degrees. Even the early morning lows aren’t going to cool off very much. Parts of the region will have the chance to see rain with stray to isolated showers and thundershowers possible. Midland and Odessa look to miss out on this rainfall.

Monday's Forecast (KOSA)

Any rain that does fall will be minimal.

Rainfall Forecast (KOSA)

Hot temperatures look to continue through the week along with minimal rain chances. Hang in there everybody!

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

