New Midland Animal Service Manager

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It is officially a new era at the midland animal services.

Last week, the city of Midland named Melissa Hobson as the new Midland Animal Services manager.

After months of uncertainty and concern from midland residents about animal services...

There is a new leader in charge to serve the community.

Today the midland animal services hosted the rescue runners’ event and a chance to meet the new animal service manager Melissa Hobson.

Residents in Midland came to the animal services to walk and to play with dogs.

Most of the dogs have not been out of their cages in a long time and as you can see the pets are excited to be outside.

“I want to get with the community and see what their needs are and then educating them in animal care. so that we are keeping animals with them versus a lot of owners surrendering.” said midland animal service manager Melissa Hobson.

Animal cruelty has been an issue in Midland in the last couple of months.

Under new management, Melissa wants to show the community how to take proper care of pets starting with children.

“One thing we are looking at is possibly looking at getting into the schools and kind of working with the kids and teaching them about pet care,” said Hobson.

One of her goals as the new leader is to build a team that can help pets be adopted to good families.

“We are looking at building a strong team and working with the animals with proper care and getting them adopted,” said Hobson.

With a good turnout in the event.

Hobson says she’s grateful for the trust Midlanders are showing her.

“The things that we enjoyed is how friendly people have been and how receptive they are. The community has been great,” said Hobson.

If you want to volunteer with midland animal services.

They have the rescue runners’ event to enroll people to help walk the shelter dogs and it takes place on the first and third Saturdays of each month from eight am to ten am.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.