CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 6th, 2023

Boy, it’s hot out there...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 6th, 2023: If you’re sick of the heat like I am, well I have bad news for you...we’re heading into another week of scorching temperatures across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM Sunday through 9 PM for ALL of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Temperatures are expected to reach between 95 and 110 degrees across the area. Make sure to limit time outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Temperatures Sunday are going to once again be very hot with highs ranging from 103 to 109. Skies will be sunny through the day and winds won’t do much to help cool it down.

Buckle up for another heat wave this week. Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with the hottest temperatures looking to hit during the middle of the week, with forecast highs of 108 for the Midland/Odessa area. The ridge of high pressure will continue it’s grip on the area and keep us dry through the next 10-days as well. As we get to the end of the 10-day stretch there *may* be relief with forecast highs currently in the upper-90s but we’ll see if that holds.

