When the Wells Dry Up: Part Two

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’ve interviewed with West Odessans whose wells are drying up and have been fighting for years to hook up to ECUD’s water lines.

“For the Ector County Utility District to expand, it takes a lot of money, it takes a massive amount of money, a million dollars a mile,” said ECUD President Tommy Ervin.

Ervin says he has listened to people’s complaints about the water situation in West Odessa since joining the board in 2007 and they are getting worse every day.

“I’ve been in the water well business since June of 1962 and a lot of its in West Odessa so I understand the groundwater system and when people say their wells are going dry or they become brackets and they can’t drink it, their animals can’t drink it I understand that,” said Ervin.

The biggest roadblock ECUD faces is funding.

Ervin says ECUD works with subdivisions as part of their master plan, paying the difference between a six inch and 12 inch line.

“That helps in moving water further out after the subdivision is done for another subdivision. That is how ECUD is playing the part of preparing for the future,” said Ervin.

The next step for ECUD is to get community development block grant funds, to bring water to those outside of the district. Ervin says he is in the process of gathering the data needed to apply for those funds, but they won’t get answers on those funds until 2024.

“We also have some meetings with some other politicians to try to get the extra money that the state has. You know there’s $34 billion to try to get those in pipelines,” said Ervin.

Ervin says ECUD is working hard, but it’s hard to help everyone, especially those not already in the district.

“ECUD’s not paying for it I can say that now people can beat me up and all that kinda stuff thats the cold truth I can’t beat around the bushes on this one,” said Ervin.

Another solution for ECUD is focusing on people who have three or more RVs on their property in West Odessa to make sure the property turns commercial, to raise taxes, helping ECUD get more water in the district.

If you are concerned about your water, Ervin urges you to register to vote and reach out to the house and senate representatives at the local and federal level for more funding.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian involved crash in Midland

Latest News

When the Wells Dry Up: Part Two
The Balmorhea Bears have a team that will contend for the state championship, and will debut a...
Pigskin Preview: Balmorhea Bears
The goal of this camp is to improve the skills and knowledge of this sport to kids across the...
Soccer camp headed by retired soccer players
Midland ISD Forms Leadership Structure for the Upcoming School Year
Midland ISD Forms New Leadership Structure for the Upcoming School Year