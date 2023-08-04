Music City Mall hosting Back 2 School Bash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday, August 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Music City Mall will be hosting their Back 2 School Bash.

The mall says this will be a mall-wide celebration, free and open to the public.

The kids can bounce in the bounce house, take selfies with their favorite characters, and get a free balloon animal while you shop.

The mall will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies, tablets, and shopping sprees worth $500, $250 or $100 to three winners.

Several stores will be giving away free goodies throughout the event.

CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez and Hannah Burbank along with Telemundo’s Patsy Casas will be there for a meet and greet.

There will be live performances, including Hip Hop N Lettos on the Carousel stage. Meet and greet with local radio DJs.

Our grand prize drawing is happening at 4:30 pm on Saturday, August 5.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.