Midlander appointed to Texas State Board of Radiologic Technology

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One Midland resident is heading to the state capital to begin her new position on the Texas Board of Radiologic Technology.

The name Lucy Sisniega may sound familiar to people in the Permian Basin, she’s involved in many organizations with real estate and development.

Now, she’ll be stepping into an area that she isn’t familiar with.

Sisniega has been involved with cities in South Texas, but the majority of her work with the community has been in Midland.

To be a part of this board is a step up into achieving her goals for bettering Texas.

Sisniega said this is an opportunity that gets her one step closer to her dream of working in a higher position for the state.

“I would like to get involved with homeland security for example and other different stuff. I really think that I don’t want to be that person that waits for things to get worse to get involved.” said Lucy Sisniega.

This board is responsible for regulating the practice of radiologic technology in Texas.

The state board requires the majority of their members to be experts in that field, but they also require three members of the general public.

Governor Greg Abbott spoke to Sisniega and recommended she take up a position on a medical board. It was an opportunity that she couldn’t refuse.

“The first call that I did was to doctors and schedule meetings with them for the following week. You know there’s no time to lose, and I really want to keep doing my best for any board that I serve.” said Sisniega.

Sisniega is the owner and president of S&S Commercial Real Estate.

She’s also a member of the Midland Development Corporation Board and many other organizations in Midland.

Even though she was born in Mexico, Sisniega has worked in different parts of Texas and she plans to continue to climb the ranks.

“Because things cannot happen unless you take the time and really learn, but this country everything is available. You can just go online, take a class and just do what is best.” said Sisniega.

In the coming weeks, Sisniega will be taking trainings in Austin to prepare her for her first meeting.

