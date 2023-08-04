Happening this Weekend: Odessa Police block party

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department block party is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Floyd Gwin Park.

There will be lots of family-friendly fun including a limited number of backpacks being given away to students.

The event will also feature food like hotdogs, popcorn and cotton candy.

Corporal Steve LeSuer with Odessa Police says that these types of events are important in fostering a good relationship between officers and the community they serve.

“Most of the time when people see us it’s under negative circumstances,” LeSuer said. “Whether it’s a traffic stop, or ya know some other type of call for service. In this regard, you can see dozens of officers just having fun interacting with the community.”

