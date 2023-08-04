Endless Horizons record shop may have to close or relocate after 48 years

By Jensen Young
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s long-standing record shop, Endless Horizons, might have to close soon.

Endless Horizons is in the heart of Odessa and is one of the oldest active record stores in the entire state of Texas.

But its time on Odessa College’s campus may come to an end soon.

The plan to keep the business going is to relocate when the lease ends.

Sam’s father started the shop 48 years ago.

Through all of the years in the same location, the store has become part of the city’s history and is the place of many memories.

Pat still remembers the first vinyl he bought almost 5 decades ago.

For others, the memories come from the uniqueness of the store.

Even through the financial struggles, Endless Horizons continues to provide for its community.

This month is for the students.

Once the store is gone at the end of October, Odessa College plans to put a memorial at the location to honor Sam’s father, the founder of the store, and the store’s legacy.

Some ways that you can help the store is by coming in and buying an item, sharing their story and supporting their t-shirt campaign, which can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

Latest News

Opening weekend for both Barbie and Oppenheimer is expected to be a clash
Movie fans flock to theaters across the country for the premiere of “Barb-enheimer”
Regal MGN
Midland’s Regal Theater to close its doors
Some major artists that performed at Fiesta West Texas were El Grupo Metal with Chris Perez,...
CBS7 spoke with the Kumbia Kings in an exclusive backstage interview about their return to Fiesta West Texas
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
Kim Kardashian passes California’s ‘baby bar’ law exam at fourth attempt