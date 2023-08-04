Endless Horizons record shop may have to close or relocate after 48 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s long-standing record shop, Endless Horizons, might have to close soon.

Endless Horizons is in the heart of Odessa and is one of the oldest active record stores in the entire state of Texas.

But its time on Odessa College’s campus may come to an end soon.

In 2003, the original owners of the property sold the property to the college. And part of their agreement was that they would extend our lease 20 years. And then now here we are 20 years later so our lease ends at the end of October of this year.

The plan to keep the business going is to relocate when the lease ends.

Our hopes are to relocate. Looks like the college has other plans for this location so our idea is to relocate. But one thing I do want everyone to know is that the college has actually been very good to us in making this process as easy as possible, so I do want to thank the college for that.

Sam’s father started the shop 48 years ago.

Through all of the years in the same location, the store has become part of the city’s history and is the place of many memories.

We came here since his father started it up and he just took care of all of us forever and that was back with LPs were the only thing. He was the only place you could get– you could buy tickets. He was the ticket hub, the only place before online started.

Pat still remembers the first vinyl he bought almost 5 decades ago.

I bought a Rolling Stones and a Cream record, yeah.

For others, the memories come from the uniqueness of the store.

It’s getting more and more rare so I think it’s important to keep something like this alive and thriving.

Even through the financial struggles, Endless Horizons continues to provide for its community.

This month is for the students.

We are giving discounts to any students, elementary through college, that come in and show us that they’re enrolled this semester in any type of musical classes.

Once the store is gone at the end of October, Odessa College plans to put a memorial at the location to honor Sam’s father, the founder of the store, and the store’s legacy.

Some ways that you can help the store is by coming in and buying an item, sharing their story and supporting their t-shirt campaign, which can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

