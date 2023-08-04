Endless Horizons record shop may have to close or relocate after 48 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s long-standing record shop, Endless Horizons, might have to close soon.
Endless Horizons is in the heart of Odessa and is one of the oldest active record stores in the entire state of Texas.
But its time on Odessa College’s campus may come to an end soon.
The plan to keep the business going is to relocate when the lease ends.
Sam’s father started the shop 48 years ago.
Through all of the years in the same location, the store has become part of the city’s history and is the place of many memories.
Pat still remembers the first vinyl he bought almost 5 decades ago.
For others, the memories come from the uniqueness of the store.
Even through the financial struggles, Endless Horizons continues to provide for its community.
This month is for the students.
Once the store is gone at the end of October, Odessa College plans to put a memorial at the location to honor Sam’s father, the founder of the store, and the store’s legacy.
Some ways that you can help the store is by coming in and buying an item, sharing their story and supporting their t-shirt campaign, which can be found on the store’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.