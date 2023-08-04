Ector County ISD Hosted Teacher University Event for the First Time in Four Years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the school year starting next week.

Ector County ISD hosted the Teacher University for the first time in four years.

The Teacher University event gathered the instructors to discuss what kind of impact they want to make with the interactions between the teachers and the students.

About two-thousand instructors attended the Teacher University event to prepare for the new year.

Instructors attended breakout sessions to learn more about the new programs and resources that they will be using for the upcoming school year.

It will also help them improve their skills so the students can improve their education performance.

“They will learn different strategies that will help our students learn. It also helps the teacher themself to understand the key details that otherwise we might have gaps in learning. So it gives us a better opportunity to make a big impact for our students.” said Permian High School Instructor Dawnna Talley

The theme of the teacher university is impact.

Ector County ISD wants to impact every student in a positive way so they can succeed in the classroom and the extracurricular activities they are participating in.

“Impact is such a huge word and over the last few days, I have been thinking about it. I actually had one of my good friends last night talk about a teacher she had in high school and how that teacher impacted her. she used that word. I mean we are using it more and more.” said Talley.

The teacher event helps teachers to build leadership and teamwork skills for the new school year.

The event also helps build a new culture for the school district.

“One of the things we pride ourselves on is building a new culture within our schools and it gives us an opportunity to get together with other teachers and to learn from and to build that culture within the district,” said Talley.

Students in Permian high school are ready for the first day of school and they are hoping they receive the help they need.

“Well, I expect my teachers to like to take the time to actually teach and like that has always happened to me. They always come and help me when I need it so just for them to help me and take the time to work with us when we are struggling.” said, Permian High School Student Brookelynn Bland.

The first day of school is August ninth for pre-k through sixth and ninth grade and the first day of school is for seventh and eighth grade and tenth through twelve is on August fourteenth.

