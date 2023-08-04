ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 5th, 2023: At the risk of sounding like a broken record...it’s HOT across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM through 9 PM Saturday for areas highlighted in orange below. Make sure to limit time outside, stay hydrated with non-alcoholic drinks, and provide both water and shade for pets if they must be outside.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory Saturday (KOSA)

Temperatures will continue to climb across the region Saturday with high temperatures well into the triple digits for the majority of the area. Skies will be sunny and conditions will be quiet and dry for most of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Some stray showers and thundershowers are possible over the mountains, but those chances are slim.

Saturday's Forecast (KOSA)

Through the next 10 days, temperatures will just continue to climb. By the middle of the new week, temperatures are looking to be around 110-degrees, which would break daily high temperature records. The plus side (if you can call it that), is that by Monday, August 14th, temperatures may be back into the 90s...something to potentially look forward to there.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.