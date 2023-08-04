2nd Annual Dion Prime/ Johnny Blaine concert for veterans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, August 5th, is the second annual Dion Pride / Johnny Blaine concert benefits veterans in West Texas with expenses that they may need.

Last year’s event helped raise just over 2500 dollars for the American Legion and they’re looking to raise even more this year.

This event was started so that in the case of a financial emergency, whether it’s a medical or a utility bill that needs to be paid. Veterans have the option to reach out for assistance.

Terri Bramlei has a strong connection to the US Military and knows firsthand what it’s like to see a loved one deal with the burden of expenses for medical issues.

Bramlei started this fundraiser so that veterans always have a place to go to if they need assistance for any reason.

“When they go to the VA clinics, and you have to sometimes have to fight to get the medical that you need from those places because they’re only given so much also to get by with. So we need to be able to support our veterans 100 percent” said Terri Bramlei, American Legion Charity Event Organizer

And with Terri giving her full support to veterans in the community, last year’s money was able to help a veteran who’s dealing with medical issues of his own.

“A lot of times the medical and stuff is so expensive and so high that it just overwhelms you. And there’s no way that you can cover it. And when they have people like these people here who work hard to help veterans get their bills paid it means a lot. It does.” said Wayne Bramlei, Army Veteran

Last year’s event was a huge hit with Dion Prime, the son of Charlie Prime performing, this year he’s back again.

Plus, a popular local band couldn’t pass up the opportunity to perform with Dion and importantly help West Texas vets.

“Well for me it was no brainer. First of all, I have family members who are veterans, my middle son is a veteran. And it’s just a good cause and there was no way I was gonna say no. Plus who doesn’t know Charlie Prime? And just to get to know his son Dion I wanna do that so it was a really easy decision for me to make” said Johnny Blaine, Johnny Blaine and The Spur Band

If you want to come to the event, it’s tomorrow night from 7-12 pm at the American Legion in Odessa.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.