When the Wells Dry Up: Part One

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many residents living on the West side of West Odessa have been fighting for water for years.

“You can’t live without water, you can live without oil, you can live without a lot of things but you can’t live without water,”

Meise has lived in West Odessa for 17 years.

“When I first moved here they told us that they didn’t have any trouble, that a guy that used to have it grew alfalfa, there was plenty of water,”

Meise had two active wells, in the past two years one has gone dry.

Cobwebs cover Meise's dried up well. (Alexandra Macia)

“It’s scary. I mean if I turn my well on I can turn it a quarter turn on the faucet and if I go more than a quarter turn, I pump my well off,”

Both him and his son are now living on one well that is also drying up.

There is a city water line about 1,400 feet away from his home, but Meise says Ector County Utility District quoted $70,000 to run a line to his house.

“There’s people within a mile and a half two miles of me that have to haul water and I know the further West you go the worse it gets,”

Meise is not alone. One resident, who wished to stay anonymous, has lived in West Odessa for 53 years. Her wells are also drying up.

“Right now we’ve got three wells tied together and we get maybe three to five gallons a minute,”

An ECUD water tower overlooks West Odessa and Ector County. (Joshua Skinner / KOSA)

The resident owns property in the district and pays ECUD taxes but due to line placement, she can’t connect her entire property to water.

“There’s gotta be a way that people out here can get water to where they can at least bathe their children every night and not have to haul water and not have to pay extra money for people to bring water to them,”

There’s an estimated 60,000 people in West Odessa.

“The west side of town has just grown, it seems like overnight. "

The effects of population growth, residents say they didn’t see coming,

“The more people you have, the more wells that are drilled, the more drain it is on the wells. It takes rain a long time to get down to a well, when you’re talking 120 foot, 130 foot deep and ugh we’ve been in a pretty bad drought for several years now,”

Empty pipes in West Odessa home (Alexandra Macia)

Libby Tindall has lived in West Odessa since before ECUDS creation in 1976. While her water well is also not working like it used to, after years of waiting, she’s finally got access to water.

“The city water is like a cushion or you know it’s there if I need it,”

Tindall has noticed recent additions of lines in some areas of West Odessa.

“Where there’s new homes there’s typically the ECUD water there but the old folks that have been around a long time are still waiting,”

The residents left waiting say they cant sell a house that has no water.

Tindall's pipe bring well-water into her house (Alexandra Macia)

“Anybody in their right minds is not gonna buy a place and haul water,”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.