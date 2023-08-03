Soccer camp headed by retired soccer players

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin International Soccer Camp is coming to Odessa.

Kids can get the chance to be trained by retired professional soccer players from other nations.

The goal of this camp is to improve the skills and knowledge of this sport to kids across the Permian Basin.

However, it’s also to give more exposure to soccer in the area.

“How many cities get to bring these class players to our community for free? Usually they charge 300 to 500 dollars a day for camps.” said Carla Tejas, UTPB Women’s Head Coach.

One of the players coach Tejas is talking about is Turkish soccer legend, Hakan Sukur.

Sukur has played in big european soccer clubs in Italy and Turkey throughout his career.

He holds the record for the fastest goal in World Cup history, that he scored that in 10.08 seconds.

Now, he’s in the Permian Basin to help the next generation of soccer players.

“I am teaching them in my experience, because when I was like them, I played in the same age, I have a lot of experience. I am going to share all my experience with them.” said Hakan Sukur, retired Turkey soccer player.

This camp will last two hours and coaches will be split up into groups to teach kids new skills.

They’ll also be giving kids insight on how to play different positions from the professionals themselves.

Some skills that local soccer teams say is a need in the area.

“The soccer community in this area has grown so much and hopefully these camps can help to reach out more, and for more people to be involved with soccer.” said Tejas.

One of the oldest soccer clubs in Odessa is Revolution FC.

They’ve been active for 25 years now and aim to help kids that want to play soccer but can’t afford to pay.

Their co-founder says the biggest issue isn’t a lack of clubs instead, it’s another necessity that soccer games require.

“So plenty of opportunities as far as clubs, the bigger need would be facilities. That is a huge, huge need that we have in the area. Facilities we have no historically had the infrastructure that supports soccer in West Texas,” said Danny Lopez, Co-Founder of Revolution FC.

If you want your kids to be trained by retired professional soccer players, this camp starts today at six, and will go on for the next six days.

When: Thursday, August 2-8.

Where: Basin Sports Complex Soccer Fields (Off loop 338)

