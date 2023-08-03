SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tall City Bistro

A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Midland, Tall City Bistro wants everyone to feel like family
SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Tall City Bistro
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tall City Bistro is located at 400 W. Illinois Ave. in Midland, Texas. They are open M-F 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM and Saturday 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM. For their full breakfast and lunch menus, follow Tall City Bistro on Facebook.

In the heart of downtown Midland, you’ll find hidden gem Tall City Bistro.

Tall City Bistro is a favorite for in-the-know Midlanders. If you frequent TCB, there’s no doubt you know Chef and Owner Manny Garcia. Garcia bought the business in 2020, after working as an executive chef in Midland for thirteen years.

At Tall City Bistro, it’s just as much about the atmosphere as it is about the food.

“I don’t want my customers to come and eat and it’s just another client,” Chef Manny Garcia said. “I want them to be part of the family. I want whenever they leave this door, they say they’ve had a good experience. It’s not just coming to eat, it’s not just paying and going. No. I want them to have an experience and say ‘wow.’”

And the food is just as much about the presentation as it is about taste.

“The plate looks good, and it tastes good at the same time.”

With a downtown economy that features lots of travelling businessmen, Chef Manny wants everyone to feel at home.

“A lot of my customers, they travel a lot... I want them to be treated like family.”

