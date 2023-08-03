Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September

The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.(Jonathan Cutrer / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.0/Jim Greenhill / US Army National Guard / CC BY 2.0 / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Thursday it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices.

The Saudi reduction, which began in July, comes as the other OPEC+ producers have agreed to extend earlier production cuts through next year.

The kingdom announced the extension in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official in the kingdom’s Energy Ministry. The official added that the cut “can be extended or deepened” if the need arises.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the official said.

The move was widely expected by analysts.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Thursday at over $80 a barrel.

A series of production cuts over the past year has failed to substantially boost prices amid weakened demand from China and tighter monetary policy aimed at combatting inflation. Brent has largely hovered between $75 and $85 a barrel since last October.

The Saudis are particularly keen to boost oil prices in order to fund Vision 2030, an ambitious plan to overhaul the kingdom’s economy, reduce its dependence on oil and create jobs for a young population. The plans include several massive infrastructure projects, including the construction of a futuristic $500 billion city called Neom.

Higher prices would also help Russian President Vladimir Putin fund his war on Ukraine, as Western countries have used a price cap to try to cut into Moscow’s revenues.

Western sanctions mean Moscow is forced to sell its oil at a discount to countries like China and India. Its estimated export revenue fell by $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion in May, down 36% from a year ago, the International Energy Agency said in a report in June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian involved crash in Midland
A shooting in a mall parking lot sent shoppers running.
Police: Man tracks down his stolen truck; kills driver in shootout

Latest News

FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales
Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good, right, leave court after a hearing on his domestic...
Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine....
An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed