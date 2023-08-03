PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Reagan County Owls

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Reagan County, Texas (KOSA) - Last season under third-year head coach Kyle Brown, the Owls finished above .500 for the first time since 2016.

“It’s a different feeling, kids know the expectation, think back to that first year, that we had the guys, and new expectations, new system, and kids were just more comfortable and consistency is a big deal,” said Kyle Brown.

Brown’s sons Jarrett and Kason have created a strong quarterback-receiver duo.

“We click out there it’s something special, we know what we’re going to do,” said Quarterback, Kason Brown.

“Oh it’s fun because we are brothers, and so we get to share the connection on the field and it’s going to hold some lifelong memories, so that’s something we could talk about when we’re 80 years old,” said Receiver, Jarrett Brown.

“We got some playmakers like Nick Franklin and Omri Johnson, Chris Johnson too, they’re pretty fast, they’re athletic, they’re explosive. I think we’ll be a bit better than last year, hopefully, win a district championship, I think we got more linemen, that’ll help us,” said Kason.

And the Owls’ defense is excited to return after holding four teams to seven points or less in 2023.

“I think that’s our strong suit, middle linebacker, Ruben Bernal, a few of our corners or rovers like Raymond Saldivar, Nick Franklin, I mean, we are very small but we’re very physical and very fundamental,” said A.J. Avalos.

Pigskin Preview: Reagan County Owls
