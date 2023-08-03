PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Garden City Bearkats

GARDEN CITY, Texas (KOSA) - Some changes are coming on the football field in Garden City. After several Bearkats have graduated, head coach Jeff Jones has new personnel to plug in.

“We got some new faces as far as like Walton Marshall at Quarterback, Nate Balcazar at the center spot, Hector Almazan, we’re looking at him at Guard”, said Jones.

“I feel like I’m ready, I’ve played with these guys since peewee football, so we’re a real great team, so, I don’t feel that much pressure, it’s just like going to practice every day with my best friends and getting to play football, the game that I love”, said Marshall.

“I’m excited about Walton, he’s a good QB”, said Alejandro Talamantes. “He’s learned a lot, he ‘s more precise on his throwing, I feel like he’s going to show a lot of people what he could really do this year.”

The Bearkats have a ground game prepared to go to help the offense flow

“Our backs got a lot of playing time last year, Denton Rose is going to be our little F-back who runs an option for us; and then our tailback we got Preston Dellinger and Blaine Walts who both had some really good seasons last year so we’re excited that they’re back. Alejandro still has his defensive end position, so he’s going to have to be the vocal leader out there. We’re looking at Walton [Marshall] at the middle linebacker spot, which was vacated by john lopez, and Nate Balcazar is going to have to fill in the shoes of Owen Sidenburger who was an All-State nose guard, they’re up to the task and we’re looking forward to seeing how the defense goes, they’re up the task and we’ll see how it goes, we have some speed, and we love to put speed on defense”, said Jones.

“Everybody sees us as underdogs but I feel like we’re going to prove people wrong, like, we’re a tough team, I know we are, and we’re here to push past our limits like I said, we’re a strong team, I know we are,” said Talamantes.

