New Midland City Manager meeting community

Midland City Manager hosts meet and greet
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - New Midland city manager Tommy Gonzalez had a meet and greet last night. The event was hosted by the city of Midland.

It was an opportunity for Midlanders to connect with Gonzales, ask him questions, and welcome him to Midland.

One thing Gonzalez wanted to make clear is that these meetings aren’t just about him. They’re about the community and what he can do for them as city manager.

“I want to be very clear, the mayor and city council are really the face of our community, of our organization,” Gonzalez said. “We work for them. And this was really just a matter of people just getting to know the person that works directly with the council as their senior staff.”

If you weren’t able to make it. The city will be hosting another event on August 15.

