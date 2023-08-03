Mules help deliver Amazon packages to workers at bottom of Grand Canyon

Thanks to trusty mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the Grand...
Thanks to trusty mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the Grand Canyon can have all of their supplies delivered to them.(Amazon)
By Alexis Cortez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - It’s no surprise that Amazon delivers, but what about getting packages to the bottom of the Grand Canyon?

Amazon has been tracking its more interesting delivery locations worldwide, and the Grand Canyon’s Phantom Ranch made the list.

Thanks to mules, Phantom Ranch employees who live and work at the bottom of the canyon can have their supplies delivered to them.

There are no roads to the bottom of the canyon, and the only way to get there is by walking, river raft, or by mule.

So, how does it work?

First, Amazon packages arrive at a purchasing warehouse on the South Rim, and Phantom Ranch trucks deliver the packages to the mule barn. Packers then weigh the items, feed and clean the mules and carefully pack up the items and supplies employees need. When the sun rises, they start the trek down the canyon.

The mules deliver things such as fresh produce, toilet paper, mail, beer, bacon, and of course Amazon packages.

“We bring down pretty much anything that Phantom Ranch might need and any sort of packages they want to be delivered,” said Annie Zenin, a Phantom Ranch mule packer. “It’s important to be able to give these people not only what they need, but also what they want while they’re living at the bottom of the canyon.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian involved crash in Midland

Latest News

These two bills give law enforcement more tools at their disposal to stop illegal street racing.
Governor Greg Abbott signs two bills cracking down on illegal street racing into law
Governor Greg Abbott signs two bills cracking down on illegal street racing into law
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Child-led Peter Pan play makes the arts accessible to Midland families
A 22-year-old sailor assigned to a ship in San Diego was arrested Wednesday. Another sailor was...
2 US Navy sailors arrested on charges tied to national security and China