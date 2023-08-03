Governor Greg Abbott signs two bills cracking down on illegal street racing into law
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott cracked down on illegal street racing with two new bills that he ceremoniously signed into law on Wednesday.
These two bills give law enforcement more tools at their disposal to stop illegal street racing.
Governor Abbott signed House Bill 1442 which adds vehicles used in street races, or “reckless driving exhibitions” to the contraband list in Texas.
Governor Abbott also signed House Bill 2899 which lifts one part of a previous statute saying that an officer should impound a street racing vehicle if there is injury or property damage.
That section is now removed and injury and damage are no longer needed for law enforcement to be able to take the vehicle.
However, there is a way that you can race legally in West Texas.
This is a good compromise for law enforcement, as long as it is done legally.
Governor Greg Abbott said about these bills, in part quote, “Together, we are ensuring Texas remains a law and order state and that our law enforcement has the tools they need to secure our streets.”
If you are caught street racing illegally, your car may be impounded and if you are in a group of three or more, you may be charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.
