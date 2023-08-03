DPS to increase number of troopers on road

ODESSA/MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety will be increasing the number of Troopers on the road from Tuesday, August 8, through Thursday, August 10, in the Permian Basin.

DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, not wearing seat belts, or driving in an unsafe manner around commercial vehicles.

In addition, DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Troopers will focus on commercial vehicle traffic to gain industry compliance with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSR).

DPS says the operation aims to reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on the roadways of the Permian Basin.

They would like to remind drivers of the following safety tips:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas, or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

Drive defensively , as rush hour travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver’s License.

weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Monitorwherever you’re traveling. For road conditions and closures, visit Drive Texas

