CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 4th, 2023

Temperatures continue to climb through the week...
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 4th, 2023: Temperatures will be warmer still on Friday with highs across the region between about 100 to 105 degrees.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(KOSA)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Friday afternoon and evening for the Davis and Guadalupe Mountains, Marfa plateau, Brewster County, and Mitchell County due to those hot temperatures.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory
Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory(KOSA)

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week as the ridge of high pressure shifts back to the west. Temperatures during the middle of the week will possibly break daily high temperature records. Rainfall through the week looks to be minimal if any with stray to isolated chances possible for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Hot and dry conditions look to stick around for a while as the high pressure system keeps us in it’s grip through at least next weekend, bad news for those of us wishing for cooler, more “fall-like” weather.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Jason Ybarra Jr.
19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Pedestrian hit
Pedestrian involved crash in Midland

Latest News

CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 3rd, 2023
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023