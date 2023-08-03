ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 4th, 2023: Temperatures will be warmer still on Friday with highs across the region between about 100 to 105 degrees.

Friday's Forecast (KOSA)

A Heat Advisory will be in effect Friday afternoon and evening for the Davis and Guadalupe Mountains, Marfa plateau, Brewster County, and Mitchell County due to those hot temperatures.

Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week as the ridge of high pressure shifts back to the west. Temperatures during the middle of the week will possibly break daily high temperature records. Rainfall through the week looks to be minimal if any with stray to isolated chances possible for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Hot and dry conditions look to stick around for a while as the high pressure system keeps us in it’s grip through at least next weekend, bad news for those of us wishing for cooler, more “fall-like” weather.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

