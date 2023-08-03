After being closed for eight months because of a fire, BJ’s Drive-In is back open

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Now and then you might hear the saying, “rising from the ashes”, for BJ’s Drive-In that’s exactly what they did.

For 43 years BJ’s has been grilling food for people in Odessa and over that time has served hundreds of thousands of burgers.

Back in December of 2022, Odessa staple BJ’s Drive-In caught on fire and they had to close down.

After eight months of being closed, the popular burger joint is open and ready to serve up to its customers once again.

However, over the last eight months, those burgers have been put on standby after the restaurant caught on fire.

“I could’ve just run away from this place when it burnt but I knew I needed to bring it back to life and we did,” said Gilbert Armenta, Owner of BJ’s Drive-In.

Despite being shut down for some time, Armenta got some help from other local long-time staples in Odessa to help re-open the restaurant.

“Golder Alignment over here next door to me helped a lot with funds because I still haven’t gotten any kind of insurance and he helped me out. Randy from Corky’s Bar And Grill same way. A Lot of the businesses that have dealt with us getting food have donated to help us get back up and running,” said Armenta

BJ’s re-opened on August 1st and since their reopening, they have had to close the restaurant early, twice, because they ran out of food.

Armenta says the community’s support has been overwhelming.

“For the first couple of days so far, it’s been great. It’s just so overwhelming. Sometimes we can’t answer the phones because we’re so swamped. We usually have lines down the street for people waiting,” said Armenta

And to have these crazy lines you need to be doing something right for the last 43 years.

“It’s wonderful, we’re excited for them, and we hope they do well because it was really good before,” said Debbie Taylor, Long time customer

And there’s always room for first-timers to try a BJ’s burger.

“And my dad saw something on Facebook about BJ’s and the story about their restaurant burning down. And then we saw that it was opening again. We wanted to try it so I asked if we could come over here while my mom was at her doctor’s appointment so I could try one of them” said Mia Quiroga, Wink

If you want to try a BJ’s burger, the Drive-In will be open Mondays through Saturdays.

