19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 100 block of E. Francis Ave.
According to the City of Midland, the victim was shot by their 19-year-old brother, Jason Ybarra, during an argument.
Ybarra was arrested at the scene and has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence).
The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
