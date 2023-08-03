19 year-old arrested after shooting his brother

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday afternoon, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 100 block of E. Francis Ave.

According to the City of Midland, the victim was shot by their 19-year-old brother, Jason Ybarra, during an argument.

Ybarra was arrested at the scene and has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence).

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

