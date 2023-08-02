West Texas Food Bank donation match campaign

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank has an opportunity for the community to match their donation up to $100,000, thanks to the Wayne & JoAnn Moore Charitable Foundation.

Inflation is still high, bills are high because of the record heat, and our neighbors are having to make a choice to either put food on their table or pay their bills.

Matthew Alvarez and Hannah Burbank are joined by CEO of West Texas Food Bank Libby Campbell to discuss this campaign.

