West Texas Food Bank donation match campaign

West Texas Food Bank donation match campaign
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Food Bank has an opportunity for the community to match their donation up to $100,000, thanks to the Wayne & JoAnn Moore Charitable Foundation.

Inflation is still high, bills are high because of the record heat, and our neighbors are having to make a choice to either put food on their table or pay their bills.

Matthew Alvarez and Hannah Burbank are joined by CEO of West Texas Food Bank Libby Campbell to discuss this campaign.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Photo depicting a water main break
City of Big Spring water line break
Schools in the Permian Basin offering one hundred percent of students two free meals this...
Schools in the Permian Basin offering one hundred percent of students two free meals this school year
West Texas Food Bank donation match campaign
West Texas Food Bank donation match campaign
Midland counseling center offers music, expressive therapies