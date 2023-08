ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Music City Mall Management, Regal Permian Palace will become a Spirit Halloween, under a temporary holiday lease,

The mall says they are continuing talks with a more long-term tenant.

“We are excited to host Spirit for the Halloween holiday in the meantime.”

