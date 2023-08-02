Pigskin Preview: Greenwood Rangers

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - “If you’re juiceless, you’re useless,” first-year Greenwood head coach Bryan Hill says. “You’ve got to bring it every time we come out here on the field.

Hill comes in from Abilene Wylie, where he was the defensive coordinator.

“There’s only a few places I would’ve left for, Greenwood being one of them,” Hill said. “Greenwood has a ton of tradition. It’s a very proud program, and they love their football out here. It’s one of those places where the pressure to win is a privilege.”

Hill spent several year coaching in college football, working under Charlie Strong at Texas and USF. Many of his assistants have college coaching experience as well.

“They’re all real good dudes,” junior nickelback Ty Box said. “They started in the spring, and we just kind of fell in love. They all know what they’re talking about, and are people you can respect.”

Former UT Permian Basin assistant Victor Gill is the Rangers’ offensive coordinator, while former Oklahoma State All-American Markelle Martin leads the defense. Hill said the defense will line up in a 4-2-5, and the offense will play with a faster pace. It begins with four returning starters on the offensive line.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re Greenwood or the Dallas Cowboys, you’re looking for depth on the offensive line,” Hill said.

“I’ve played with them since 7th grade,” senior running back Tylan Booker said. “I feel like we’re gonna rock it this year.”

Booker and Dylan Dominguez are expected to carry the load at running back. Several young players are competing for the quarterback spot this summer. Sophomore Lincoln Madrid is a player to watch there.

“This year it’s way quicker,” senior receiver Ethan Madrid said. “Coach Gill is big on ‘Get set, let’s play’. It’s a little bit more tiring but as time goes on I think we’ll be way better at it.”

Over the last 20 years, Greenwood has been a permanent playoff fixture. Don’t expect that to change.

“Win the next game, whatever that may be,” Hill said. “We want to win the district championship, and then ultimately you want to make the playoffs and win the last game. I think success looks like improvement every single week and winning against whoever is on the schedule for that Friday night.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.