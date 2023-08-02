IDEA Travis Public School Introduced High School Grade Level and Competitive Sports for the First Time in School History

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Students returned back to school today at IDEA public schools across the Permian basin.

It was a big day for IDEA Travis school in Midland as they introduced the ninth-grade level and competitive sports for the first time in school history.

IDEA Travis is introducing the ninth-grade high school level to prepare students for college.

They are also offering a variety of competitive sports for sixth grade through ninth grade students because they also want students to be successful in the classroom but also on the field.

It is time to open those textbooks and bring those number two pencils.

A historic day for IDEA Travis school as they are now welcoming new ninth grade students for the first time on school campus.

They are adding high school levels at idea Travis for them to have a longer and better experience at IDEA Travis.

“We were only a pre-k through sixth grade campus. so we didn’t want our sixth graders to end their IDEA experience. So, we made the decision that we are going to allow them to continue with us through high school. So every year after that those sixth graders are ninth graders.” said Executive Principal IDEA Travis Public school, Monica Hernandez.

They are introducing multiple competitive sports for students to compete and to enjoy.

They decided to have sports at IDEA Travis for students to have a fun high school experience and create long lasting memories.

They are using this opportunity to put themselves in the map of high school across the Permian basin.

“I also want them to have an experience where they have sports, social, and dances. So they don’t miss out on all the great things that come with a normal high school experience that other kids have. So I am excited to bring in sports this year where we will be competing against other charter schools across the city.” said Hernandez.

Ninth grade high school counselors want to make sure every ninth-grade student is ready for college.

They are offering a college prep class to show students how to stand out from other college applicants and improving their essay writing skills.

“These kids deserve to be in high school. They deserve to have classes that will push them for college that will help them succeed. Right now, they are not getting that anywhere else.” said IDEA College Counselor, Macie Ziehe.

An exciting day for ninth grade students as they enter the school year with motivation, and they already have their college dreams sorted out.

IDEA Travis will be adding the new high school grade level each year until it is fully scaled from pre-k to twelfth grade.

