Heat Economy

Heat Economy
Heat Economy(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This year West Texas has endured a heatwave unlike any other in history.

This year alone West Texas has seen 35 days with temperatures in the 100′s and this July became West Texas’s second hottest month since 1931.

Hot temperatures don’t just affect our moods, they also affect the economy.

The higher-than-normal temperatures have created health issues for many West Texans and impacted the lives of millions.

However, it doesn’t stop there.

Excessive heat waves affect the economy in multiple ways.

When there’s a heatwave there are losses in work and revenue in the agricultural industry... because certain farmers can’t grow their crops.

But the heat also has a positive effect on some industries.

“It helps the utility industry because we’re all using more air conditioning, using more water. So anybody that sells those things is seeing more revenue. So it’s a balancing act that we did across 400 industries to take a look at this and get on balance that the impact was negative” said Ray Perryman, President of the Perryman Group

One local H-VAC company says they have seen an increase in revenue since the start of the summer, and that it’s normal to see those spikes when it gets warmer outside.

For the Perryman Group to better understand how the temperature affects the economy and see if there is a long-term effect, researchers studied what would happen if there was a one percent increase in yearly temperature every year until 2050.

“We found a loss there for about 400 billion dollars by 2050 and to put that into the context that would say if you think that’s what the economy will be with and without that higher temperature it is about a nine percent difference in the economy. So now we would see some pretty big effects” said Perryman

These effects would stretch across different lines of work with agriculture taking the biggest hit but the industrial industry benefiting from these rising temps.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

IDEA Travis Public School Introduced High School Grade Level and Competitive Sports for the...
IDEA Travis Public School Introduced High School Grade Level and Competitive Sports for the First Time in School History
IDEA Travis Public School Introduced High School Grade Level and Competitive Sports for the First Time in School History
Midland Memorial Hospital patients will now have access to more than a thousand instructional...
Midland hospital boosts diagnosis understanding with new tool
Photo of exterior of Permian Palace
Regal Permian Palace temporarily converting into Spirit Halloween