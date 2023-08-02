Heat Economy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This year West Texas has endured a heatwave unlike any other in history.

This year alone West Texas has seen 35 days with temperatures in the 100′s and this July became West Texas’s second hottest month since 1931.

Hot temperatures don’t just affect our moods, they also affect the economy.

The higher-than-normal temperatures have created health issues for many West Texans and impacted the lives of millions.

However, it doesn’t stop there.

Excessive heat waves affect the economy in multiple ways.

When there’s a heatwave there are losses in work and revenue in the agricultural industry... because certain farmers can’t grow their crops.

But the heat also has a positive effect on some industries.

“It helps the utility industry because we’re all using more air conditioning, using more water. So anybody that sells those things is seeing more revenue. So it’s a balancing act that we did across 400 industries to take a look at this and get on balance that the impact was negative” said Ray Perryman, President of the Perryman Group

One local H-VAC company says they have seen an increase in revenue since the start of the summer, and that it’s normal to see those spikes when it gets warmer outside.

For the Perryman Group to better understand how the temperature affects the economy and see if there is a long-term effect, researchers studied what would happen if there was a one percent increase in yearly temperature every year until 2050.

“We found a loss there for about 400 billion dollars by 2050 and to put that into the context that would say if you think that’s what the economy will be with and without that higher temperature it is about a nine percent difference in the economy. So now we would see some pretty big effects” said Perryman

These effects would stretch across different lines of work with agriculture taking the biggest hit but the industrial industry benefiting from these rising temps.

