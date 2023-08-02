CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 3rd, 2023

Temperatures continuing to climb
CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 3rd, 2023: It was another hot one Wednesday across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, but some areas received much-needed rainfall.

Through Wednesday evening, temperatures will continue to be hot. Temperatures will stay in the 90s through at least the 10 o’clock hour, eventually dropping into the 60s and 70s overnight and early tomorrow morning. Areas across the mountains and parts of southeast New Mexico are dealing with sub-severe showers and thundershowers which look to end by around 8 tonight.

Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast(KOSA)

Triple digits are expected for the majority of the region tomorrow with mostly sunny to sunny skies. Areas in the mountains and parts of southeast New Mexico could possibly see more rain showers tomorrow afternoon/evening, but rainfall amounts look to be minimal.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(KOSA)

Temperatures look to climb as we head through the next 10 days with highs next week closer to 110 than 100. Dry conditions look to persist for the majority of us as well. Stay cool everyone!

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

