14-year-old pays off all student lunch debts at his former elementary school

By Melanie Johnson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 14-year-old from St. Louis is paying off the school lunch debts for every student at his former elementary school.

DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth grade at McCurdy Elementary in the Hazelwood School District.

“I didn’t even know what could possibly be my next meal in the day, and it was definitely a struggle,” DeJuan said. “Seeing all the other kids around me being able to eat their school lunches and I couldn’t, it was really rough.”

Reflecting on his own experience, DeJuan took matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay off lunch debts of current elementary students.

“Sometimes a kid’s only meal that they eat during the day is at school. If they don’t have the money to pay for that, then that is a big problem,” he said.

The fundraiser far exceeded its modest $200 goal. As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe has raised $1,790.

DeJuan presented a check to the school’s principal just weeks before the start of the school year. Now, every student’s lunch debt at McCurdy Elementary has been cleared and paid for.

“Just being able to see that kids can finally be able to eat school lunches and not have to worry about the money or cost of it will be amazing,” DeJuan said. “Honestly, it would be a life-changing experience just knowing that I helped to impact other kids and helped them out in their lives.”

The 14-year-old will attend St. Louis University High School in the fall. He plans to continue to eliminate negative lunch balances every year for different elementary schools in the area.

