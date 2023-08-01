TxDOT and local law enforcement are gearing up for the start of the new school year

By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It’s back to school season and that means if you haven’t seen those bright yellow busses getting used to their routes then you’ll be seeing them in the next couple of days.

And with that comes some safety reminders for both children and families as well as drivers who need to remember to share the road.

“Leave a little early. Everybody, especially at the beginning of the year, is gonna be hectic” said Chane Blandford, MPD officer

According to TxDOT last year there were 746 accidents inside school zones across Texas and 2305 accidents with school buses.

With these alarming numbers, TxDOT and local law enforcement are working hard to make sure drivers and students stay safe this school year since there will be new kids starting school, new bus drivers, and newly licensed students on the roads.

“The one thing we always tell people across the state is to remind everyone to just be alert. We need everyone to be alert as they’re driving through school zones. Pay attention and make sure you allow enough time as you go to school because there will be more traffic the first couple of weeks of school” said Michael Charcon, TxDOT

And with there being more traffic on the roads, law enforcement agencies are working to make everyone’s drive to school easy.

“But there will be units that will be working in the school zones to help with traffic enforcement. And once again if you’re driving through a school zone put the cell phones down. Just having it in your hand and looking at it is a violation of the law” said Blandford

Some helpful tips both MPD and TxDOT suggest are,

  • Leave a little early
  • Use the sidewalk and crosswalk if you walk or ride a bike to school and to make contact with the driver
  • Respect school bus signs

