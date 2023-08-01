Schools in the Permian Basin offering one hundred percent of students two free meals this school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Most school districts offer some sort of meal assistance program, in Big Spring ISD and at IDEA public schools, that meal program will be free for every student, not just for those that sign up.

IDEA schools and Big Spring ISD have opted in for districtwide participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s community eligibility provision program, which allows schools and districts in low-income areas to provide free meals without doing household applications.

“We are now proud to say we can offer to all of our students regardless of whether or not that family has applied for free and reduced meals,” said, Aaron Fong, VP of IDEA Schools in the Permian Basin

The program was established under the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act, signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1946.

In its first year, 7.1 million children participated in the NSLP nationwide. Over the years the program has helped multiple generations of kids get a meal in their stomachs.

The free meals are made possible by federal funding.

“What it does is it takes away any of the administrative load that it takes to document families and to put them in one category or another. We just go ahead and since a majority of our students are from low-income families just provide it to all families” said, Fong

What makes this program different is it helps everyone in an IDEA school and Big Spring schools rather than just the families that qualify and sign up.

“In the past, our schools have ranged anywhere from 60-90 to upwards of 95% low-income families. Now we can say that 100% of families will receive those free meals for breakfast and lunch” said Fong

The West Texas Food Bank is thrilled about the work being done to end food insecurity.

Their CEO Libby Campbell said in a statement to CBS7,

“We are happy to see school districts work on moving child poverty in the right direction with free breakfast and lunch. Education is important and students deserve to have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

If you need assistance with food programs for your kids you can ask your district how to sign up for reduced meals at school.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.