Pigskin Preview: Crane Golden Cranes

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes were the first stop for Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis for the 2023 Pigskin Previews.

Second-year Head Coach Michael Pittman will be leading the team with a new Quarterback in Tyson Brents after the graduation of Keaton Sena. [Tyson is] “A little different style than Keaton, but I think he’s going to be effective, you know, he had a good year on the JV and we expect big things out of him,” said Pittman.

“We just want to be the best we can and just go rounds deep in the playoffs and win another district championship,” said Brents.

“I’m feeling really good about Tyson, he’s looking real good, for it being the first day, we’ve gotten a lot of plays down,” said Elijah Hernandez.

Some more changes will be Trey Larson converting from receiver to running back giving the Golden Cranes more flexibility on offense. “I mean, he’ll just have to trust me with the hand-offs and, that’s pretty much it. We have Kevin Iniguez at tight end, we have Joel, he’s a strong hitter, I think he’ll be good at fullback, we have Carlos Garcia he’s great, Angel Reyes and Lucas Bernard,” said Trey Larson.

On the other side of the ball, Coach Pittman will have several returners to lead the defense.

“Joel Hernandez is our Middle Linebacker, he’s back, I thought he had a really good season last year, Ivan Martinez, he’s a d-line for us, he was a starter last year, our secondary, we got a lot of kids back in our secondary, and I think our secondary is going to be pretty good”, said Pittman

