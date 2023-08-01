PBAA and organizations in need of pet foster homes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin Animal Advocates and other organizations in the Permian Basin are in major need of fosters to help with the overwhelming animal population.

“The need is just unfathomable. The only reason that we were allowed to take in the animals that we take in is because of foster homes,” said President of PBAA Kelsey Hughes.

The PBAA is so overwhelmed they can’t save animals from the shelters unless they have fosters available to help out.

“If we get a foster then we will literally pull a dog from the shelter that same day,” said Hughes.

PBAA has been receiving a lot of questions in regards to fostering on social media.

“Everybody seems to think that you know they’re gonna pick up a dog and it’s going to cost them a lot of money and they’re going to have to pay for vetting and stuff so one thing that we do want them to know is that we take care of all of the vetting,” said Hughes.

Hughes says they have a group of about 25 to 35 fosters at any given time, working closely together.

“You know if you’re out of town we can get your foster into a temporary foster, that being said, we need temporary fosters, so even people that can only foster for a weekend that helps us more than anyone can imagine,” said Hughes.

You can foster a dog or cat whether or not you’re a pet owner already. You only need a few references, your location and information on any animals you may own.

The timeline on how long you foster depends on your availability.

“We call it musical foster and we can swap around so if you feel like the dog you have is getting too comfortable in your home you can swap with someone,” said Hughes.

There is a community of organizations in need of fosters and their policies do differ.

“I would just recommend even just reaching out to different rescues and asking what’s kind of your rules and asking others what’s your rules and just picking the best rescue that works for you,” said Hughes.

