Odessa emergency line repair begins August 2

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Odessa has announced Wednesday, Aug 2nd through Friday, Aug 4th there will be lane closures for the intersection of W 8th St & Washington Ave for an emergency sewer line repair.

This project will be completed in two phases to allow two-way traffic flow.

Edgardo Madrid & Associates is contracted with the City to complete this emergency repair.

