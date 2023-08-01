Odessa emergency line repair begins August 2
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The city of Odessa has announced Wednesday, Aug 2nd through Friday, Aug 4th there will be lane closures for the intersection of W 8th St & Washington Ave for an emergency sewer line repair.
This project will be completed in two phases to allow two-way traffic flow.
Edgardo Madrid & Associates is contracted with the City to complete this emergency repair.
