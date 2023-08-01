Local comic shop closing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The owners of local comic book shop Hive Comics have announced via their Facebook page that they are closing their doors.

The post says:

“Hello Friends

This is James Laws from The Hive comics and Games.

I am so thankful for each and everyone of you!!!

We will be winding down and closing down the store. Don’t worry, if there was something in the store you’ve had your eye on, come get it now. We will begin today August 1, 2023 and continue to have escalating scaled discounts for the next four weeks. (Last Day August 27th) Most fixtures and all product in the store are ready for you to take home.

Today we will have DC Comics and a few smaller titles out for sale and in your pull boxes. We will not have Marvel or Image Tomorrow. The economy and other outside factors led us to close our doors. We will miss each and everyone of you. Come by and get some great deals!!! You only have a month.”

The date they will close is August 27th

