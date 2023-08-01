CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

Who left the heater on?
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/1/23 PM
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: High temperatures over the next few days will hover around the low-100s as we continue our heat wave from last month. Areas west of the Pecos River will begin to see rain chances fall after today as high pressure treks westward. Until then, any rainfall amounts look to be minimal, but whatever we can get is welcomed. The high-pressure system will grip more of the region allowing for overall hot and dry conditions to stick around for West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the first week of August.

Summary: Very hot temperatures and dry conditions for the majority of the area look to stick around.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life
Officers determined that the shooting happened near Dwayne Street and Milton Avenue, right next...
Victims in south Odessa shooting are not pressing charges
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Federal Bureau of Investigations
SCAM ALERT: FBI warning of scam targeting West Texans
KTTC
Midland man arrested for causing death of man via backhoe

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/1/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 8/1/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 1st, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/31/23
First Alert Weather Forecast at 4
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 31st, 2023