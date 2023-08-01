ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: High temperatures over the next few days will hover around the low-100s as we continue our heat wave from last month. Areas west of the Pecos River will begin to see rain chances fall after today as high pressure treks westward. Until then, any rainfall amounts look to be minimal, but whatever we can get is welcomed. The high-pressure system will grip more of the region allowing for overall hot and dry conditions to stick around for West Texas and southeast New Mexico for the first week of August.

Summary: Very hot temperatures and dry conditions for the majority of the area look to stick around.

